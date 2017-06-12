(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Singapore's retail sales in
April rose from a year earlier, buoyed by increased sales at
petrol service stations, and of watches and jewellery, data
showed on Monday.
Total retail sales rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier,
after increasing by a revised 2 percent in the previous month,
according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.
Compared with a year ago, retail sales of watches and
jewellery edged up 14.3 percent, while retail sales at petrol
service stations climbed 13 percent in April.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total
retail sales gained 1.6 percent in April after a revised 0.4
percent drop in the previous month.
