People take photos with the skyline of the financial district of Singapore in the background April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Economists have cut their forecasts for Singapore's 2015 growth from three months ago and lowered their inflation predictions, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, amid market expectations of further monetary policy easing in April.

The median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was for gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.8 percent this year. A December survey projected 3.1 percent.

The city-state's economy grew 2.9 percent in 2014. For this year, the government has forecast 2-4 percent.

In the latest survey, economists saw the first quarter growing 2 percent from a year earlier, lower than the 2.5 percent pace seen three months earlier.

A tepid and uneven global recovery has tempered Singapore's economic growth. Headwinds have also come from the government's push to reduce reliance on foreign workers, which has led to a tight labour market and raised business costs.

Manufacturing is expected to expand 1.8 percent this year, the latest survey showed, sharply lower than the 3.0 percent gain forecast in the previous survey.

Economists also lowered their growth forecast for growth in construction to 2.0 percent from 3.1 percent.

The MAS survey shows that economists see all-items inflation at 0.1 percent for the year, down from 1.1 percent in the previous survey.

They expect core inflation at 1.0 percent in 2015, compared with 1.9 percent in the December survey.

The MAS has said it expects core inflation, which excludes changes in the prices of cars and accommodation and is the focus of monetary policy, to average 0.5-1.5 percent this year.

The central bank has said it sees CPI-all items inflation in 2015 coming in at between -0.5 percent and 0.5 percent.

Singapore's exports in February fell more than expected as momentum in the global economy remained modest and as a slowdown in China took a heavy toll.

This increased expectations the central bank may ease monetary policy further next month.

In January, MAS unexpectedly reduced the slope of its policy band for the Singapore dollar in an unscheduled policy statement.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)