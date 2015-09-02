A visitor speaks to security officers at the building of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Economists have lowered their forecasts for Singapore's 2015 growth and consumer prices compared with three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was for gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.2 percent this year, down from 2.7 percent expected in a survey published in June.

That would be the weakest expansion since 2009, when Singapore's full-year GDP contracted by 0.6 percent during the global financial crisis.

The MAS survey showed that economists expect GDP growth in the third quarter to come in at 2.1 percent year-on-year, down from their previous forecast of 2.9 percent.

The central bank survey shows that economists see the all-items consumer inflation rate at -0.2 percent for this year, compared with 0.0 percent previously.

Core inflation was expected to come in at 0.5 percent in 2015, down from 1.0 percent in the previous survey.

Economists expect inflation to rise next year, with headline consumer inflation seen at 1.1 percent in 2016 and core inflation expected at 1.3 percent, the survey showed. GDP growth was expected to reach 2.8 percent.

The MAS survey comes in the wake of data last week showing that Singapore's industrial production shrank more than expected from a year earlier, an outcome that was seen as increasing the chances for a technical recession and more monetary easing.

The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its nominal effective exchange rate (NEER).

It next reviews policy in October.

