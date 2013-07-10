SINGAPORE, July 10 Singapore's hot property
market has shown signs of stabilising but the government would
like to see some softening of prices and is not ready to relax
its cooling measures just yet, Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday.
Singapore, along with many other countries, has been
concerned about the effect of low global interest rates and high
levels of liquidity on its asset markets, especially the
property sector.
In a series of cooling measures since 2010, the government
has aimed at "preventing a full-scale bubble from being formed
because that can only crash but at the same time not
overreacting in one set of moves," Tharman, who is also chairman
of the central bank and a deputy prime minister, told Reuters.
"Our intention is to stabilise the market, if possible have
some softening of prices," he said in an interview.
"Longer term, our intention is to try as best as we can,
although it's difficult, to have prices not run away from
incomes."
Home prices in the wealthy city-state rose for a fifth
straight quarter in the three months to June. Analysts said
owners and developers of private apartments in the outer suburbs
appear most at risk if the market corrects.
In the latest move, the central bank recently introduced
rules to ensure a buyer's monthly payments do not exceed 60
percent of income, a move designed to ensure investors are not
caught out by a rise in interest rates.
"The market as a whole is seeing some stabilisation,"
Tharman said. "We're not ready yet to lift our measures or ease
up on our measures so we're watching the market and have to make
judgments without announcing our policy moves well in advance."
A slowdown in property price appreciation was "more than
temporary" and was a "response to our measures", he said.
Singapore, which aspires to be a global city and an oasis
for the ultra-wealthy, does not want to dissuade the rich from
investing in property but steps such as higher stamp duties for
foreign buyers were designed as a disincentive, he said.
"It's not a closed-door policy because Singapore has to
remain an open market," he said. "But we've put some sand in the
wheels, a fair bit of sand in the wheels, and it's having some
effect at the top end."
Tharman said the buying of property by rich foreigners was
part of a hunt for returns, not a backdoor way of hiding "grey
money" from authorities at home.
"Most of the demand for property in Singapore has been a
search for yield rather than a search for a place to keep
ill-gotten money," he said. "They've got enough islands in the
world to keep their money stashed away."
The affordability of housing and the overall cost of living
are major concerns among Singaporeans, who are also angry about
the number of foreign workers in the small country of 5.3
million people.
The long-ruling government, hit by voter discontent in the
2011 election and in a by-election this year, has moved to slow
immigration, improve prospects for Singaporeans and cool the
property market but the concerns and anger persist.
