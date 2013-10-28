SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore Exchange Ltd
, the city-state's stock and futures market operator,
said on Monday it is developing an electricity futures market
that it hopes to launch by end-2014.
The proposed electricity futures market, which SGX said will
be Asia's first, will help electricity generating companies and
other market participants improve asset optimisation and better
manage risks.
Companies that have indicated interest in becoming market
makers for the new electricity futures market include YTL
PowerSeraya, which is part of Malaysia's YTL Power,
Senoko Energy Pte Ltd, Tuas Power Generation Pte Ltd, Sembcorp
Industries Ltd's Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd, Keppel Corp's
Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd and Hyflux Ltd's
Tuaspring Pte Ltd.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)