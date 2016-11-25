SINGAPORE Nov 25 Singapore plans to offer
financial assistance to its liquidity-hit marine and offshore
engineering companies that could help them raise as much as
S$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) in loans.
The two-year downturn in oil prices has forced several
firms, including oilfield services firm Swiber, oil
and gas service provider Swissco Holdings Ltd and
container ship owner Rickmers Maritime, to seek
restructuring of their debt.
Billions of dollars have been wiped off the market value of
the sector's listed companies and thousands of jobs have been
axed in the worst-hit area of Singapore's slowing economy.
Many of the companies in the affected sectors have not been
able to issue debt or get bank loans.
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a
statement on Friday the loans it is organising will be available
from next month and could "catalyse" about S$1.6 billion in
total financing to the sector over the next year.
The MTI said it will introduce a scheme allowing affected
companies to borrow up to S$5 million for up to six years. A
borrower group can tap financing of up to S$15 million.
A separate finance scheme aimed at assisting with project
and asset financing support will be enhanced so that the maximum
loan will be raised to S$70 million per borrower group from the
current S$30 million, it said.
The statement did not provide any details on the financing
costs. The facilities will be administered by government
agencies SPRING and IE Singapore through local banks. The
government will take 70 percent of the financing risk for both
the schemes.
"The industry's financing challenges have intensified in
recent months. Some industry consolidation is inevitable as
companies restructure and adapt to the challenging environment,"
Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran said.
"The government will continue to monitor the economy closely
and stands ready to act if necessary."
Those that qualify for the scheme include shipyards and
their contractors, exploration, production and offshore services
firms, oil and gas equipment and services companies and their
suppliers.
($1 = 1.4279 Singapore dollars)
