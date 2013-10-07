SINGAPORE Oct 7 Asiasons Capital Ltd
requested on Monday that trading in its shares remain halted,
despite plans by the Singapore Exchange to lift a trading
suspension it had imposed on the stock last Friday.
Asiasons followed LionGold Corp in asking for trading halt
due to a pending announcement.
Singapore Exchange Ltd suspended trading in
Asiasons and LionGold on Friday, along with Blumont Group Ltd
after a plunge in their share prices.
The bourse said on Sunday it would allow trading in those
stocks to resume, subject to restrictions that included a ban on
short selling.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait)