SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 10 Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX) has launched SGX Bond Pro, a trading
platform designed to link buyers and sellers of Asian corporate
bonds as exchanges rush to grab precious market share in the
last global region to embrace electronic trading.
Describing it as the first over-the-counter Asian bonds
trading venue, SGX said in a statement on Thursday the platform
would seek to provide enhanced protection for institutional
investors and encourage larger trade sizes.
The exchange said SGX Bond Pro had begun operations trading
Asian corporate bonds in U.S. dollars, Japanese yen and euros,
with Asian currencies expected to follow.
Corporate bond issuance in dollars, euro and yen for Asia,
excluding the more developed markets of Japan and Australia, has
notched up three straight record years, climbing to $210 billion
in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Despite the record amounts, the market continues to be
shallow and fragmented, with liquidity concentrated broadly in
new issues. That has posed a challenge for companies looking to
gain market share in electronic trading.
But the last few weeks has seen a flurry of activity from
regional and global players looking to penetrate this space.
Apart from SGX's initiative, New York-based Marketaxess
Holdings Inc on Wednesday launched a platform offering
bond trading in some currencies in addition to a corporate debt
platform. Meanwhile Charles Li, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange, said in November it plans to provide
greater access to China's giant bond markets.
While Asia corporate debt issuance has boomed, it is still
tiny in comparison to other regions. The record amounts of Asian
debt are only about 5 percent of European international
corporate bond issuance, for example.
The rise of new platforms has calmed some concerns that
market makers in corporate debt are becoming scarce because of
stricter regulations. But market watchers say such trading
platforms capture only small-ticket deals rather than bigger
issuance, which still tends to go through investment banks.
