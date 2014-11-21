SINGAPORE Nov 21 Singapore Exchange
said on Friday it will launch five petrochemical swaps and
futures in the next two months to meet rising demand for risk
management in the industry.
The exchange will start swaps and futures contracts for
paraxylene (PX) delivered to China on Dec. 2 and another four
polyolefins contracts on Jan. 19, it said in a statement.
The polyolefins contracts are for linear low density
polyethylene (LLDPE) and for polypropylene (PP) flat yarn
delivered to China and Southeast Asia, SGX said.
"Given the volatile nature of the market, these new swaps
and futures contracts aim to provide a more effective hedging
instrument for petrochemical industry participants in the Asia
PX, PP and PE physical markets," the exchange said.
The PX, PP and polyethylene (PE) markets are estimated to
have grown to 45 million tonnes, 23 million tonnes and 35
million tonnes, respectively, with China consuming the most, SGX
added.
ICIS will be the index provider for the polyolefin
contracts, SGX said, while the PX contract will be cash settled
against the Platts index.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)