SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange have
signed an agreement to collaborate on developing their
commodities businesses, the Singapore bourse said on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding between the two exchanges
will allow them to work together on developing commodity
derivatives products and investor education, among other areas.
SGX Chief Executive Magnus Bocker said they would focus in
particular on the iron and steel markets. Iron ore accounted for
90 percent of all commodities derivatives cleared by the
Southeast Asian exchange in 2013.
"By synchronising our strengths, international customers can
tap on the unique advantages and opportunities in China and the
surrounding growth economies," Bocker said in a statement.
The Dalian Commodity Exchange, located in northern China,
received regulatory approval last September to launch China's
first iron ore futures.
The tie-up is the latest push by SGX to try and gain a
stronger foothold in the Chinese market.
In December it signed an agreement with the China Futures
Association to develop derivatives markets together, and in
November it announced an agreement with the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that would allow Chinese companies
to list directly in Singapore.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jane Baird)