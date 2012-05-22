SINGAPORE May 22 Singapore Exchange Limited
(SGX) said on Tuesday that it will launch the first
ever offshore Indonesian equity futures contract in June.
The contract will be based on the MSCI Indonesia index and
is pitched at overseas investors looking for exposure to South
East Asia's biggest economy or to act as a hedge against their
existing investments in the country.
SGX has launched a string of equity derivative contracts in
recent years, including popular ones tracking Japan's Nikkei 225
index and the Taiwanese stock market. Others though, such those
tracking the Hong Kong and European stock markets have struggled
to attract as much volume.
For the Indonesian contract, SGX has signed up Barclays PLC
, Credit Suisse and Amsterdam-based firm
Optiver to act as market makers. The contract will begin trading
on June 11.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)