SINGAPORE Dec 4 Japan Exchange Group Inc
and Singapore Exchange will enter a letter of
intent to collaborate in the development and promotion of
markets such as derivatives and commodities and deepen a
long-standing partnership.
The two exchanges said in a joint statement on Thursday they
would examine the possibility of developing new derivatives
products based on TOPIX, collaborate in the development of
commodities markets and enhance connectivity of data centres,
among other areas.
Nikkei 225 Index Futures <0#SSI:> remains the most popular
futures product on the Singapore Exchange.
For more details click on the statement
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jane Baird)