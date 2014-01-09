SINGAPORE Jan 9 Regulators in Singapore are
planning to issue a consultation paper that will propose tighter
rules for companies looking to list in the city-state, months
after the stock exchange was hit by a penny stock scandal.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore
Exchange Ltd are exploring various proposals including
an independent listing committee to vet some IPO applications,
stronger enforcement powers for SGX and tighter rules on stocks
that fall below a certain price according to a source familiar
with the review.
Singapore is one of Asia's leading financial centres, but
its stock market has struggled recently, with a drop in trading
volumes and "ultra penny stocks", which trade for as little at
S$0.001, becoming some of the most actively traded shares.
That's prompted a string of commentary in local media
calling for an overhaul of the city's market structure.
"Is it befitting for a stock market aspiring to be the Asian
Gateway for investors to have shares trading for as little as
0.1 cent?," Goh Eng Yeow wrote in a column in The Straits Times
newspaper late last month.
Singapore Exchange was already looking at changes to its
rulebook before shares in Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold
Corp and Asiasons Ltd crashed in October,
wiping out around S$8 billion ($6.30 billion)in value after
huge-run ups in their share price. However issues raised by the
crash are now being looked at by SGX and MAS and will be
incorporated into the review.
"The review is ongoing and we will consult the market on any
proposed changes in due course," said Richard Teng, Singapore
Exchange's chief regulatory officer, declining to provide
further details.
MAS did not comment.
Details of the consultation were first reported by The
Business Times.
COMMITTEE CHANGES
Listing applications in Singapore are currently vetted by an
internal committee at the exchange, unlike rival financial
market Hong Kong which has a panel of external people decide on
whether to allow IPO applicants on to the market.
Lawyers in Singapore say having an independent committee
would help improve the market's credibility.
"The proposal to have an independent listings committee
should be seriously considered," said Sin Boon Ann, head of law
firm Drew & Napier's Capital Markets Group.
"It will strengthen the public perception of a rigorous
listing vetting process particularly if the committee also
include experienced representatives from reputable institutions
which are keen to maintain the good reputation of the Singapore
stock market," he added.
Another possible change to Singapore's market framework
would be to set up an over-the-counter market, as used in the
United States, for stocks that consistently fall below a certain
price.
SGX could also be handed tougher enforcement powers.
In the penny stock scandal it came in for criticism that it
did not take action early enough against the stocks involved
when they had already attracted the concerns of local brokerages
due to the rise in their share prices.
SGX said in its defence that it had issued queries to the
companies involved, but that prompted some calls that it should
be able to investigate more closely the reasons behind unusual
trading patterns.
