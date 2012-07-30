SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
said it is proposing that members will have to deposit
margins on equities trades cleared through its system, as part
of a drive to strengthen the city-state's financial system.
The exchange announced the plan on Monday, following
measures introduced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore last
week to create a liquidity buffer of S$20 billion to back up a
deposit insurance scheme in the event of a banking crisis.
Under SGX's proposals, margins will be imposed on members of
its central depository (CDP) clearing house and will vary
depending on the level of risk their portfolio poses to the
clearing system in the event of a default.
The changes, expected to take effect in January 2013, could
raise overall trading costs, but will align SGX's practises with
new international standards proposed by the International
Organization of Securities Commissions.
Besides stocks, the proposed rules will also apply to other
securities including structured warrants, real estate investment
trusts and exchange traded funds.
Currently, CDP has a fund which comprises of contributions
from SGX and its clearing members. It covers losses that could
arise from the liquidation of a defaulting member's positions.
With the introduction of margin requirements, SGX is
proposing to reduce CDP members' minimum contribution to the
clearing fund to S$500,000 from S$1 million, it said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)