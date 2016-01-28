SINGAPORE Jan 28 Singapore's central bank said
on Thursday it will redefine the regulatory responsibilities
between itself and the Singapore Exchange in areas
such as supervision of stock exchange members and market
surveillance.
The move follows criticism of the SGX's ability to juggle
its responsibilities as being both a market operator and
regulator.
In a speech, Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director,
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the move was aimed
at minimising the overlaps faced by intermediaries, who are
members of different exchanges, and at the same time regulated
by the central bank.
He said the MAS would be enhancing its surveillance
capabilities both within and across markets.
Ong defended SGX's role as a self-regulatory organisation,
saying removal of the function would create ambiguity about who
would oversees the conduct of listed companies.
"Exchange self-regulation has a long history in financial
markets and in many established markets," he said.
He praised the SGX for raising its admission criteria,
setting up three new independent listings committees to
complement its listing and disciplinary processes.
"However, we have also determined that there is scope to
recalibrate the responsibilities of the exchange vis-à-vis the
MAS in the areas of member supervision and market surveillance."
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Susan Thomas)