March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
SINGAPORE The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had been informed the Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) had ceased trading in its securities market on Thursday due to a technical issue, and the central bank was monitoring the situation closely.
"We understand that SGX is currently working with affected members to rectify the issue. MAS is monitoring the situation closely," the central bank said in an email.
The Singapore Exchange Ltd had said securities trading was suspended just before midday due to duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated. Trading would not resume on Thursday.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.