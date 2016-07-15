* Securities market trading resumes after Thursday halt
By Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, July 15 Trading in the Singapore
securities market resumed on Friday after the fourth major
interruption on the exchange in the past two years, piling
pressure on CEO Loh Boon Chye as he tries to rejuvenate a bourse
facing stiff competition in the region.
The Singapore Exchange Ltd said securities trading
was suspended just before midday local time on Thursday due to
duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated. After
having to delay planned resumptions twice, the exchange closed
the market for the rest of the day.
SGX shares opened 0.4 percent lower, before recovering to
trade 0.3 percent up at S$7.81. They underperformed the Straits
Times Index, which was up 0.75 percent.
The latest interruption adds to challenges faced by Chief
Executive Loh, as the SGX battles lacklustre securities trading
volumes and tries to improve scrutiny on trading activities
following a penny stock crash in 2013.
"It's obviously a dent to their reputation," said Carmen
Lee, head of research at OCBC.
The exchange said challenges in reconciling the missing and
duplicate messages resulted in a longer process than expected.
"We sincerely apologise for the market disruption. Our
recovery time has to be better and we must minimise downtime for
market participants," Loh, who completed his first year at the
bourse on Thursday, said in a statement.
While Singapore is the leading venue in Asia for foreign
exchange trading and has seen strong growth as a derivatives
centre, the average value of shares traded on its stock exchange
each day is less than that of Thailand's bourse and trails far
behind rivals in Hong Kong and Tokyo.
The SGX has suffered technical troubles in the past,
including in August last year, when trading on the derivatives
market was temporarily suspended.
The exchange was hit by two disruptions in 2014, caused by a
software error and a power failure, which led to a rebuke by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore -- the city state's central bank
and the SGX's regulator.
As part of its efforts to boost revenue streams, the SGX is
in exclusive talks to buy London's Baltic Exchange, which has
been at the heart of the global shipping industry for centuries.
"Perhaps the exchange should refocus on its local operations
and put on hold any bids for expensive foreign bourses," said
Mano Sabnani, former DBS Bank managing director and former CEO
and editor in chief of the Today local newspaper.
"Management should also be held accountable for the
embarrassing stoppages which are at risk of becoming more
frequent."
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)