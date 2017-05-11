Airshow: Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.
SINGAPORE Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday it has reached an agreement to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong Aromatics in Singapore which will boost its output in Asia.
The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017 which will boost its aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year.
MUMBAI Indian instant messaging platform Hike rolled out an in-app electronic payments wallet on Tuesday in a bid to cash in on rising digital transactions, replicating similar services offered by its backer Tencent Holdings in China.