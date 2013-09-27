SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Exxon Mobil Corp will shut some of its operating units at its Singapore Chemical Plant (SCP) for a planned maintenance on Sept. 28, the company said in a statement on Friday.

It did not say when the maintenance would be completed but added that the turnaround period was expected to last several weeks.

The SCP was commissioned in 2001 and its capacity was later doubled in 2012.

The complex includes a steam cracker and a host of other petrochemical units.

Traders had earlier said Exxon would advance the maintenance at its steam cracker to around mid-September from October.