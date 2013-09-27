New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Exxon Mobil Corp will shut some of its operating units at its Singapore Chemical Plant (SCP) for a planned maintenance on Sept. 28, the company said in a statement on Friday.
It did not say when the maintenance would be completed but added that the turnaround period was expected to last several weeks.
The SCP was commissioned in 2001 and its capacity was later doubled in 2012.
The complex includes a steam cracker and a host of other petrochemical units.
Traders had earlier said Exxon would advance the maintenance at its steam cracker to around mid-September from October.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.