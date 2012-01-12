SINGAPORE Jan 12 Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd has secured two contracts worth up to $120 million, the company said on Thursday.

Ezra's offshore support services division was awarded a new charter by an oil major for a vessel, while its sub-sea construction division got a contract to install mooring lines off the western coast of Africa.

The latest contract wins bring the company's orders backlog to approximately $1.6 billion, it said.

Ezra stock finished 1 percent down at S$0.95 on Thursday with a trading volume of 5.6 million shares. (Reporting By Mark Tay)