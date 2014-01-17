SINGAPORE Jan 17 Ezra Holdings Ltd said on
Friday it has appointed JP Morgan Chase & Co to advise
on strategic options for its subsea services division including
a possible listing of the business in the United States.
The Singapore-listed offshore oilfield service firm said it
remained committed to the business and the strategic review was
aimed at unlocking value for shareholders and enhancing access
to capital.
"The fundamentals of the subsea industry are positive
resulting in strong prospects for our subsea business in areas
such as North America and Europe," group chief executive Lionel
Lee said in a statement.