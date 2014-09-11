(Adds comment from group opposing ban)
SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Singapore has banned a
documentary on political exiles who have lived abroad for
decades, saying the film undermines national security,
highlighting the wealthy city-state's uneasiness over public
debate on politics.
Singapore has poured money into nurturing its arts and
creative industries in recent years, but it discourages dissent
while steering public opinion, mostly through state-linked
media, as furious debates on topics from immigration to gay
rights play out on social media.
Filmmaker Tan Pin Pin, director and producer of "To
Singapore, With Love", said she was very disappointed with the
decision by the regulator, the Media Development Authority
(MDA).
"By doing this, MDA is taking away an opportunity for us
Singaporeans (to) see it and to have a conversation about it,
and our past, that this film could have started or contributed
to," Tan said in a posting on the film's Facebook page.
The 70-minute film features interviews with nine
Singaporeans who left the city-state between the 1960s and 1980s
to escape possible prosecution by British colonial authorities
and later, by the Singapore government, the film's website says.
(www.tosingaporewithlove.com)
The film has been screened in several countries and has won
awards at a few film festivals.
The MDA described as "distorted and untruthful" the exiles'
accounts of how they left Singapore and have since stayed away.
It said some of those interviewed whitewashed their histories by
omitting criminal offences for which they are still liable to
face prosecution. (bit.ly/1AAGABg)
"The contents of the film undermine national security
because legitimate actions of the security agencies to protect
the national security and stability of Singapore are presented
in a distorted way as acts that victimised innocent
individuals," the agency said in a statement.
Some Singaporeans have grown irritated by the government's
approach to policing the media.
"It's time MDA stops babysitting us," wrote Facebook user
Julie Jam. "Singapore may be 50 years old, but MDA still thinks
we are toddlers. Let us grow up and make our own choices."
A group of 39 members of the arts community signed a
statement urging the regulator to reconsider its ban, saying
Tan's film explored a rarely discussed aspect of Singapore's
history.
"Many commentators have described it as essential viewing
for all Singaporeans," said the group, which includes Singapore
film director Anthony Chen, who won a Cannes award last year.
"Banning the film will only reinforce the view that our
government is trying to limit discussion around our very own
history."
Last month, Singapore scrapped a proposal for a
self-regulation scheme for arts groups after objections from the
groups, which feared the plan would lead to self-censorship.
A plan to screen the film at the National University of
Singapore later this month has been cancelled. A screening will
take place next week in Johor Bahru, a Malaysian city that
borders Singapore.
