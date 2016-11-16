SINGAPORE Nov 16 Britain leaving the European Union is opening up an opportunity for Singapore to recruit talent for its ambitious plans to become a leading financial technology hub, said the chief FinTech officer of the city-state's central bank.

"First thing after Brexit happened, we talked about talent - talent coming out of the UK," said Sopnendu Mohanty of the Monetary Authority of Singapore at a panel discussion at Singapore's first FinTech festival.

"I agree they have a huge pool of talent and it's good to have something like that so we can take some talent out.

Britain's economic secretary to the treasury Simon Kirby, one of the officials in attendance, told the audience that London will remain a leading financial centre, though he acknowledged that Singapore might be able to lure some of the talent.

"Brexit is an opportunity not a risk," Kirby said.

Mohanty said Singapore was making its own efforts to develop talent, building a research centre dedicated to FinTech and retraining people from the financial industry.

People needed to "wake up" to the need to learn new skills, Mohanty said, as "financial services in 5-10 years time will be called FinTech."

Some 11,000 participants - including software giant Microsoft and global banks such as Citibank and Standard Chartered - from over 50 countries gathered for the FinTech event. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)