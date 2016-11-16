SINGAPORE Nov 16 Britain leaving the European
Union is opening up an opportunity for Singapore to recruit
talent for its ambitious plans to become a leading financial
technology hub, said the chief FinTech officer of the
city-state's central bank.
"First thing after Brexit happened, we talked about talent -
talent coming out of the UK," said Sopnendu Mohanty of the
Monetary Authority of Singapore at a panel discussion at
Singapore's first FinTech festival.
"I agree they have a huge pool of talent and it's good to
have something like that so we can take some talent out.
Britain's economic secretary to the treasury Simon Kirby,
one of the officials in attendance, told the audience that
London will remain a leading financial centre, though he
acknowledged that Singapore might be able to lure some of the
talent.
"Brexit is an opportunity not a risk," Kirby said.
Mohanty said Singapore was making its own efforts to develop
talent, building a research centre dedicated to FinTech and
retraining people from the financial industry.
People needed to "wake up" to the need to learn new skills,
Mohanty said, as "financial services in 5-10 years time will be
called FinTech."
Some 11,000 participants - including software giant
Microsoft and global banks such as Citibank and Standard
Chartered - from over 50 countries gathered for the FinTech
event.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)