SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore Exchange Ltd
said on Monday that investors will be able to trade
foreign exchange futures for deliverable and non-deliverable
Asian currencies through the bourse from next month.
The move is part of SGX's efforts to capitalise on the
global drive by regulators to push more derivatives trading onto
exchanges, and reduce the volume that is done over-the-counter
(OTC).
SGX said the service will be launched from Nov. 11 and
initially it will launch futures for six currency pairs -
Australian dollar/U.S. dollar, Australian dollar/yen, U.S.
dollar/Singapore dollar, U.S. dollar/Indian rupee, U.S.
dollar/Korean won and yen/won. It added that it hopes to add
more currency pairs over the next 12 months.
"The trading of FX derivatives on a regulated exchange
platform will promote greater transparency, and better serve
investment and risk management needs in the Asian time zone,"
the city-state's stock and futures market operator said in a
statement.
Singapore is the world's third-largest FX trading centre
after London and New York.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Richard Borsuk)