By Jessica Jaganathan
| SINGAPORE, Sept 21
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Record high stocks of fuel
oil in Singapore are pushing traders to store the shipping and
feedstock fuel into tankers temporarily as demand slows
regionally.
At least seven very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been
provisionally fixed to store fuel oil on short-term time
charters, traders and shipbrokers said.
Lower oil prices have boosted refinery profits over most of
this year, in turn driving refiners to maximise run rates and
increase the supply of fuel oil in the region, traders said.
Traders are also taking advantage of cheaper freight rates
and a steep contango where prices of cargoes loading in the
current month are cheaper than those loading in forward months.
"The contango is paying for it at the moment though freight
rates have been swinging up and down," a Singapore-based fuel
oil trader said.
Freight rates for VLCCs hit a six-year low in late August
but have since climbed to a seven-week high as of last week.
The price difference between the 380-centistoke (cst) fuel
oil loading in the front month versus a month later widened to
its biggest spread in late August since at least March 2009,
when Reuters first started tracking the data.
The price spread has since narrowed but still remains wide.
"The structure pays for the floating storage so it's a free
option for traders," said a Singapore-based trader who is
storing fuel oil in a tanker.
"If the spread (narrows), then you can always discharge and
sell and get out of the structure but December should be the
furthest that people will store as the structure will not fully
pay off past December," the trader said.
Of the vessels storing fuel oil, most have been fixed for
between 30 and 90 days short-term time charter, traders said.
The charterers include Lukoil's subsidiary Litasco, Trafigura
, PetroChina, Koch and BP
, two of the traders said, though this could not be
confirmed with the relevant companies.
Onshore fuel oil stocks in Singapore, the world's biggest
market for shipping fuel, stood at a record high of nearly 30
million barrels as of Sept. 16, the latest data from trade
agency International Enterprise showed.
Traders expect the inventory to ease in October when fewer
arbitrage cargoes are expected to arrive in Asia from the west.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)