(Adds gasoline comments; graphics)
SINGAPORE Aug 24 Singapore will move towards
cleaner fuel and reduce sulphur emissions from cars and
industries by 2014 in a bid to keep up with global changes, the
country's National Environment Agency said.
As the number of vehicles in the world grows, boosted by
surging numbers in Asia, several nations have stepped up the
adoption of standards to cap sulphur emissions in recent years,
including China, India and Thailand.
With the new directive, Singapore will be on par in terms of
sulphur standards with Japan, South Korea and Australia for
diesel but still lag these countries for gasoline.
Refineries in Singapore will have to supply cars and
industries diesel with a sulphur content of less than 10 parts
per million (ppm) from the current minimum of 50 ppm by July
next year.
For gasoline, they will have to supply less than 50 ppm
sulphur by October 2013, from the current minimum sulphur
content of 500 ppm.
The environment agency said in a release late on Thursday
that it will work with refineries to improve their processes and
decrease their sulphur dioxide emissions.
"Power stations are also working towards cleaner fuels for
their energy needs in order to lower their sulphur dioxide
emissions," the agency said. "As the power stations and
industries switch to the use of cleaner fuels to reduce sulphur
dioxide, there will also be a reduction in other pollutants."
Currently, Singapore consumes about 23,000 barrels per day
of gasoline and about 40,000 barrels per day of road diesel, an
industry source said.
Refineries in Singapore are investing heavily in
sulphur-removing capabilities to meet the new fuel
specifications, and are expected to be ready by 2014, traders
said.
But the upcoming lower sulphur measure on gasoline is
unlikely to affect the way contract prices are assessed by oil
pricing agency Platts.
"The current sulphur content traded is 500 parts per million
(ppm) and Platts will consider revising it if the industry
pushes for it," said a Singapore-based trader.
"But I doubt there will be an eager push to change the
current specifications because the (Southeast Asian) region is
still predominantly using 500 ppm gasoline."
Singapore is an exporter of gasoline and diesel.
The impact on diesel is also expected to be minimal as
refineries already supply the greener 10 ppm sulphur diesel to
petrol stations.
"Singapore's actual demand is pretty small, so the
(move)won't have a major impact," an industry source said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Additional reporting by Seng
Li Peng)