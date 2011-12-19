(Adds details from SGX)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE Dec 19 Buying a mutual fund in
Singapore may not be a cakewalk anymore.
Under new investor-protection rules that take effect Jan 1,
investors in the tightly controlled city-state must possess
certain educational qualifications related to finance or have
relevant work or trading experience to buy funds directly.
Those who fail to meet the Monetary Authority of Singapore's
(MAS) requirements will have to prove their competence through
various means such as passing a series of online tutorials on
the Singapore Exchange website, in what could be a
first for investors anywhere in the world.
Thousands of Singaporeans lost money investing in supposedly
low-risk Lehman Brothers-linked "Minibonds" in 2008. The new
rules follow a review by the country's monetary authorities.
The regulations have been sharply criticised by some fund
managers who fear a loss of business.
" Asking investors to pass a test to
invest could be a deterrent to investing," said Francois Mouzay,
head of fund development and services in Asia-Pacific for BNP
Paribas Investments Partners.
"To put myself in the shoes of a retail client in Singapore
-- If I had to certify a lot of things in order to invest, I'd
probably think it better to keep my savings in a term deposit,"
he added.
Under the new regulations, investors can continue to buy
funds even if they are deemed to lack the relevant knowledge or
experience. But they have to first sit down with a financial
adviser who is required to assess the person's financial
knowledge and ability to handle risk.
Retail investors said the test and increased scrutiny
could be discouraging for those seeking exposure to
markets.
"It cuts out newbies. You can't protect them that way," said
Hazel Lim, a 29-year-old property agent, adding investors would
then buy stocks directly which would be riskier.
FINANCIAL HUB
Lim, who has been an investor in funds for five years, said
she was unaware of the test.
Singapore, which has rapidly developed its
financial industry in recent years, is home to 783 mutual funds
that oversee about $70 billion, according to data tracked by
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Overall, Singapore-based fund managers had S$1.4 trillion
($1.1 trillion) in assets under management at the end of 2010,
according to MAS.
The new requirement may not significantly increase investor
protection, said Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance cooperative
chief executive who helped investors win compensation from banks
and brokers after the Minibonds fiasco.
"The regulations will raise the cost of financial products
and force people to go through financial advisers or stock
brokers who may not understand the product," he said.
"The assessment (of investment products) should be made at a
higher level by experts first," he added. "If a doctor
recommends a type of medicine, he would be relying on the Health
Science Authority or some other authority to first test the
medicine."
STOCKBROKERS, TOO
The new requirement, which also affects sales of
investment-linked insurance products, exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) and stocks listed outside Singapore, has created ripples
throughout the city-state's financial services industry.
Fundsupermart, Singapore's largest online portal for
investors to buy and sell funds, has changed its system to
prevent some clients from buying funds directly, for instance.
"Previously we were a DIY (do-it-yourself) platform. But
because of this, we've set up our own client advisory team so we
can speak to clients on a one-on-one basis and give them advise
and then enter the trades for them," general manager Wong Sui
Jau said.
In response to questions from Reuters, the central bank said
it was also raising the standards expected of financial advisers
to ensure they had the skills to explain products to customers.
It added funds, ETFs and other financial instruments were
categorised as specified investment products (SIPs) based on
their complexity rather than level of risk.
MAS has "carefully considered the cost-benefit of the new
requirements, and are of the view that the potential benefits in
terms of enhanced protection to retail investors in the sale and
advisory process for SIPs outweigh the costs, particularly in
light of today's volatile market," a central bank spokesman
said.
($1 = 1.2972 Singapore dollars)
