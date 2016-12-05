* Sulphur content lowered to 10ppm from 500ppm
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Oil pricing agency Platts plans
to lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment
in Singapore and the Middle East from January 2018, in line with
a global shift towards cleaner fuels, the company said on
Monday.
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc and whose
benchmarks are use in major oil contracts in Asia and the Middle
East, will lower the sulphur specification in its benchmark
gasoil assessment from 500 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur to
10 ppm, it said in a note to subscribers.
"The lower sulphur specifications reflect changing supply
and demand trends across the regions, as well as the fact that
global waterborne diesel trade is now predominantly maximum 10
ppm, known as ultra-low sulphur diesel," it said in the note.
As vehicle use grows globally, with Asia accounting for most
of the gains, the movement towards cleaner fuel standards to cap
sulphur emissions has gathered pace. Newly built refineries are
also producing cleaner fuels in larger volumes.
Asia's key oil consumers China and India are moving towards
cleaner fuel standards, pushing up trading volumes in gasoil
with 10 ppm sulphur, a grade used by Australia, the region's
largest importer of the fuel.
The change will take effect from Jan. 2, 2018 for its
free-on-board (FOB) Singapore, Middle East and Korea gasoil
assessments and follows consultation with relevant stakeholders
since Sept. 5, this year, the company said.
The change will also apply to its derivatives assessments,
Platts said in the note.
MIXED REACTIONS
Producers of the 10ppm sulphur diesel in Asia welcomed the
move saying it will increase liquidity of the fuel and narrow
the gap between Europe and Asian pricing.
"Europe is using 10ppm gasoil and ICE gasoil is also on
10ppm, so if Asia turns to 10ppm, it will increase liquidity in
the market as the traders don't have to think about the various
grades," a North Asian refining source said.
Still, with many Asian countries such as Bangladesh,
Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan still consuming gasoil with
500ppm sulphur or higher, others say the move is premature.
"A big part of southeast Asia is still not using the ultra
low sulphur diesel so shifting the benchmark without a sizable
portion of users in Asia on board may be unfair to some," said
Energy Aspects oil products analyst Nevyn Nah.
He added that in an environment of rising oil prices and
weakening currencies, shifting towards cleaner diesel might not
be a priority for southeast Asian countries unless there is an
obvious social cost to pollution as in China and India.
"You can argue that the differentials to 10 ppm will be
adjusted accordingly but you just lose direct influence on the
benchmark itself," he added.
FGE estimates that Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and
Vietnam make up more than a quarter of Asia's total imports of
gasoil.
Platts last changed the sulphur content in its benchmark
gasoil grade to 500 ppm from 5,000 ppm in January 2013. That
change was initially criticised by some traders as coming before
Asia was ready, but it was accepted quickly.
Platts competes with Thomson Reuters in providing
information to energy markets.
