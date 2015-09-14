* New delivery points to be included from Sept 25
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Oil pricing agency Platts
said on Monday it will include gasoil deliveries to a terminal
on Pulau Seraya in Singapore and two fuel oil delivery points in
southern Malaysia in its price assessment process for Asian oil
products in late September.
The move is expected to offer traders more flexibility in
loading cargoes and improve market liquidity, traders said.
Following positive feedback from the industry to its
proposal in August that gasoil deliveries to the Pulau Seraya
Power Station Terminal be included in its price assessment,
Platts will go ahead with the move effective Sept. 25, it said
in a note to its subscribers.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
provides Asian benchmark price assessments for most oil products
traded in the region.
Apart from terminals in Singapore, Platts also recognises
Malaysia's Pasir Gudang, Tanjung Langsat, Tanjung Bin, Pengerang
and a few floating storage units in nearby waters for its
Singapore price assessment process.
The Pulau Seraya terminal has four berths and an overall
storage capacity of 835,000 cubic metres, of which 180,000 cubic
metres is set aside for clean oil product storage, Platts said.
At one-metre tide, the approaching draft is about 12.6
metres and is able to accommodate Aframax and partially-laden
Suezmax-sized vessels, it added.
Platts will also include floating storage units the Speranza
and Jade Palms tankers as additional delivery points in its
free-on-board (FOB) Singapore fuel oil assessment process from
Sept. 25, the company said in a separate note to subscribers.
The very large crude carrier (VLCC) Speranza is operated by
Vitol Asia and the VLCC Jade Palms is operated by Itochu
Singapore, Platts said. Both vessels are anchored at Tanjung
Pelepas in Johor in southern Malaysia.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Tom Hogue)