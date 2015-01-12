Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
SINGAPORE Jan 12 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is selling as much as $95 million worth of shares in Indonesian property firm Pakuwon Jati, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.
A spokeswoman for GIC confirmed the stake sale, adding the block sale is part of its "regular rebalancing activities for its overall portfolio."
GIC is estimated to have assets worth over $300 billion.
GIC is selling 2.36 billion shares in Pakuwon Jati for a maximum of 1.2 trillion rupiah ($95.3 million), IFR said, citing a term sheet.
The sheet calls it a "cleanup trade", which means GIC is selling its entire stake in the company.
The property company's shares are being sold in a price range of between 478 and 494 rupiah, which represent a discount of between 5 and 8.1 percent to the stock's last traded price of 520 rupiah, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.
UBS is the sole bookrunner for the deal, the sheet said.
($1 = 12,595.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.