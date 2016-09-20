SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Southeast Asian ride-hailing
firm Grab said it raised $750 million in a funding round led by
investor SoftBank Group, adding that it would continue
expanding in the region and also significantly invest in mobile
payments capabilities.
Southeast Asia is fast becoming a key battleground for
ride-hailing firms thanks to a burgeoning middle class as well
as a youthful, Internet-savvy demographic.
Grab's announcement comes a few weeks after Uber sold its
China operations to bigger domestic rival Didi and analysts have
said Uber may focus its efforts and money elsewhere, such as in
Southeast Asia.
