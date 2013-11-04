SINGAPORE Nov 4 The website of Singapore's
largest newspaper, the pro-government Straits Times, was
inaccessible for part of Monday, three days after a section of
its site was successfully attacked by someone claiming to be
from international hacking collective Anonymous.
"Some users might have had difficulty accessing the
straitstimes.com website late last night and some SPH websites
today ... The SPH Information Technology Division is
investigating the matter", publisher Singapore Press Holdings
(SPH) said in response to media queries.
The development comes a day after hackers claiming links to
Anonymous defaced dozens of websites belonging to Australian
businesses and Philippine government agencies.
The Straits Times site went offline around 9.30 a.m.
Singapore time (0130 GMT) on Monday and came back up around 11
a.m. There was also a brief outage around 2 p.m. Several
websites operated by other SPH publications were also down for
part of the time.
The disruption comes three days after a hacker, who called
himself "The Messiah", posted a lengthy message on the paper's
online blog page to criticise its report about an internet video
by someone claiming to be part of Anonymous.
That person, who wore one of the Guy Fawkes masks that have
come to symbolise the group, had threatened to attack Singapore
government websites to protest against new licensing rules on
news websites.
Besides the websites run by SPH, whose publications
generally adopt a pro-government stance, several Singapore
websites were down on Saturday, for what the Infocommunications
Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) called scheduled
maintenance.
IDA announced further routine maintenance to some government
websites in the early hours of Monday.
The website of the National Trades Union Congress, closely
associated with Singapore's ruling People's Action Party, also
appears to have technical problems, with its eServices now down.
English Catholic traitor Guy Fawkes was the best-known
conspirator in a 17th-century plot to blow up the country's
parliament.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Clarence Fernandez)