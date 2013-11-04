(Recasts with details from Singapore government)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore's government has been
put on heightened alert for cyber attacks after people claiming
to be from international hacking collective Anonymous defaced
several web sites in the city-state and threatened further
action.
"Government agencies have been on heightened vigilance and
have enhanced the security of their IT systems in response to
the declared threats against the government's ICT
infrastructure," the Infocommunications Development Authority of
Singapore (IDA) said in a statement.
ICT stands for information and communication technology.
The comments came a day after hackers claiming links to
Anonymous defaced dozens of websites belonging to Australian
businesses and Philippine government agencies.
Several websites in the city-state have also been hacked
over the past week, including one belonging to the town council
of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's constituency and another
belonging to a secondary airport.
IDA said the problems in accessing several Singapore
government websites over the weekend were due to technical
problems that arose during maintenance on Saturday afternoon.
While the glitches have been rectified, people accessing these
websites may continue to face intermittent access as maintenance
was still ongoing.
On Monday, the website of Singapore's largest newspaper, the
pro-government Straits Times, was inaccessible for several
hours, three days after a section of its site was successfully
attacked by someone claiming to be from Anonymous.
The website of the National Trades Union Congress, closely
associated with Singapore's ruling People's Action Party, also
appeared to have technical problems, with its eServices down.
"Some users might have had difficulty accessing the
straitstimes.com website late last night and some SPH websites
today ... The SPH Information Technology Division is
investigating the matter," publisher Singapore Press Holdings
(SPH) said in response to media queries.
The disruption comes three days after a hacker, who called
himself "The Messiah", posted a lengthy message on the paper's
online blog page to criticise its report about an internet video
by another person claiming to be part of Anonymous.
That person, who wore one of the Guy Fawkes masks that have
come to symbolise the group, had threatened to attack Singapore
government websites to protest against new licensing rules on
news websites.
English Catholic traitor Guy Fawkes was the best-known
conspirator in a 17th-century plot to blow up the country's
parliament.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Nick
Macfie)