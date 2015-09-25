SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Singapore has called on Asia
Pulp & Paper Co Ltd (APP) to check whether its
subsidiaries and suppliers have any connection with the recent
forest fires in Indonesia, which have caused a thick smog to
envelop the city state.
Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) also said in a
statement that it has separately sent notices to four other
Indonesian companies, accusing them of contributing to the
pollution.
Unlisted APP, a member of Indonesia's Sinar Mas group, is a
major supplier of paper, pulp and packaging in Asia.
A spokeswoman for APP in Jakarta said it has not received a
notice from Singapore to date.
The announcement came after Singapore shut primary and
secondary schools on Friday as worsening pollution caused air
the quality to deteriorate to what the authorities said were
very unhealthy levels.
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of
smog caused by slash-and-burn practices in Indonesia's Sumatra
and Kalimantan islands, but governments in the region have
failed to address the problem.
The fires have been exacerbated this year by the effects of
the El Nino weather phenomenon, as a prolonged dry season in
Indonesia has parched the top soil, fuelling the flames.
NEA said the government is currently examining how to apply
more economic pressure against errant companies.
"Ultimately, errant companies must know that there is a
price to be paid for damaging our health, environment and
economy," the statement quoted Minister for the Environment and
Water Resources Vivian Balakrishnan as saying.
Singapore passed a cross-border air pollution law last year
that makes those who cause haze both criminally and civilly
liable.
