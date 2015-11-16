(Refiles to fix story link in last paragraph)
* Developers sell 546 units in Oct vs 785 a year ago
* Govt cooling measures hurt demand
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore fell 30 percent in October from a year
earlier, as a series of existing property-cooling measures kept
enthusiasm low in the island's housing sector.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed
developers sold 546 units last month, compared with 785 units in
October 2014.
Two new condominium launches in October pulled the figure 60
percent higher than the 341 units sold in September, when sales
had nearly halved compared with the same month in 2014.
Singapore introduced higher stamp duties and tighter lending
since 2009 to cool homes prices.
"Weak market still prevails, it could mainly be due to the
ongoing economic uncertainties that are now looming, apart from
just the existing property cooling measures," said Alice Tan,
head of Singapore research at consultancy Knight Frank.
She expects developers to sell 6,500-6,800 private home
units in 2015, compared with about 7,300 last year.
The FTSE ST Real Estate Index was down 0.6
percent, while the broader market fell 1.2 percent in
afternoon trade.
Analysts say a U.S. interest rate hike is one factor that
could prompt the government to review measures, which have
particularly hit speculative and foreign demand.
Prices of Singapore's private homes fell for the eighth
straight quarter to 4-1/2-year lows in the third quarter.
