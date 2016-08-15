(Adds details throughout, comments from analysts)
(Adds reaction)
SINGAPORE Aug 15 Sales of private homes in
Singapore rose to the highest level in a year in July, offering
some signs that the market is starting to stabilise after recent
weakness.
Developers sold 1,091 units in July, data compiled by the
Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.
While that was down 34.1 percent on a year-on-year basis, it
was more than double the 536 units sold in June and the highest
since July 2015, when developers sold 1,655 units excluding
executive condominiums.
"It's quite encouraging," said Christine Li, head of
research for Cushman and Wakefield in Singapore.
"I think more people are convinced that maybe it's the right
time to come in because the prices have come down by about 10
percent," Li said, referring to how much private home prices
have declined from a peak in 2013.
With authorities having said repeatedly that property
cooling measures will remain in place, investors may be deciding
to come into the market now rather than wait, Li said, adding
that lower mortgage rates may also be supporting demand.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said last month that
there had been a "measured decline" in property prices after the
central bank introduced a series of property-cooling measures
since 2009, but added that it was not yet time to ease such
curbs.
Separate data on Monday showed that total retail sales rose
0.9 percent from a year earlier in June, down from an upwardly
revised 3.2 percent year-on-year increase in May.
Excluding motor vehicle sales, retail sales fell 3.0 percent
in June from a year ago.
"The underlying confidence of the consumer has been weighed
down by the very modest growth, softer job markets," said Song
Seng Wun, an economist for CIMB Private Banking.
Recent data showed job layoffs in Singapore hit a seven-year
high in the second quarter while the jobless rate edged higher,
in a sign of growing labour market slack at a time when economic
growth has been sluggish.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Kim Coghill)