Shipping vessels and oil tankers line up on the eastern coast of Singapore in this July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore has joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an association country, the city-state's trade minister said on Monday.

"Singapore supports the IEA's vision to expand its outreach to emerging economies through the Association initiative," S. Iswaran, Singapore's minister for trade and industry, said at the opening of Singapore's International Energy Week (SIEW).

Singapore is the fourth country to join the IEA under the association country initiative after China, Indonesia and Thailand last November.

(Reporting by Mark Tay)