SINGAPORE May 21 Singapore's central bank said
on Tuesday it is exploring the possibility of giving Indonesian
banks greater access to the city-state's market, in a move that
may help Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group get majority
control of Bank Danamon.
Its announcement follows Indonesia's central bank's approval
of a long-delayed bid by Singapore's DBS to buy up to
40 percent of Danamon.
The Singapore central bank said it and Indonesia's central
bank were exploring further access into each other's markets.
"In the case of Indonesian banks in Singapore, this will be by
way of a broader provision of financial services, both in
wholesale banking and to, for example, Indonesian students and
work permit holders in Singapore," it said.
