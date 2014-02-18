SINGAPORE Feb 18 Banks in Singapore are to stop
setting a reference rate for the Indonesian rupiah, the local
banking and foreign exchange associations said on Tuesday, eight
months after 20 banks were censured for trying to rig benchmark
rates in the city-state.
Singapore's foreign exchange market came under pressure last
year after the central bank found 133 traders had tried to
manipulate borrowing and currency rates, some of which were used
to price derivatives linked to other Southeast Asian currencies.
The move came against a backdrop of a global crackdown on
rate-rigging, that started with the Libor scandal in 2010 and
has since spread to the foreign exchange and commodity markets.
