SINGAPORE Feb 7 Anger is mounting in Singapore
over neighbouring Indonesia's decision to name a new naval ship
after two marines executed for a 1960s bombing in the city
state's main shopping district that left three people dead.
Three Singapore ministers have asked their Indonesian
counterparts to reconsider the move to name a new frigate after
Osman Haji Mohamed Ali and Harun Said, who were convicted for
the March 1965 bombing of MacDonald House on Orchard Road.
The issue is likely to be another pressure point in the
delicate relationship between the two Southeast Asian neighbours
whose ties were tested last year when the annual burning of
Indonesian forests blanketed Singapore in a thick smog.
"The two Indonesian marines were found guilty of the
bombing, which killed three people and injured 33 others," said
a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Singapore had considered this difficult chapter in the
bilateral relationship closed in May 1973 when then prime
minister Lee Kuan Yew visited and scattered flowers on the
graves of the two marines," he added.
Singapore's Foreign Minister K Shanmugam, Defence Minister
Ng Eng Hen and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean have all
contacted their Indonesian counterparts about the matter.
The bombing happened during Indonesia's "confrontation"
movement with the newly formed Malaysia, which then Indonesian
president Sukarno opposed, as he viewed it as a puppet of the
British government.
Singapore was part of Malaysia at the time and the attack on
MacDonald House was the harshest of several launched by members
of Indonesia's special Operations Corps Command who had
infiltrated the island.
The two men were charged in Singapore, which gained
independence in August 1965, and hanged for the bombing in 1968.
In Indonesia they received the status of national heroes and a
ceremonial funeral.
Indonesia has defended the naming decision, saying it is in
line with its practice of naming vessels after the country's
'heroes'.
"There should be no intervention from any other country,"
said Agus Barnas, spokesman for the ministry for political,
legal and security affairs.
Djoko Suyanto, the minister responsible for coordinating the
three portfolios, said Indonesia had the authority to set its
own criteria for naming heroes and to name warships after them,
the spokesman added.
Indonesia is Singapore's third largest trading partner, with
trade between the two totalling S$79.4 billion ($62.65 billion)
in 2012, according to IE Singapore.
Macdonald House, a brick-faced historic structure built in
1949, was home to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp, as
well as the Australian High Commission and the Japanese
consulate, at the time of the attack.
Today it houses a branch of American bank Citibank.
