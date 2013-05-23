SINGAPORE May 23 Singapore's central bank said
on Thursday it expects core inflation to be close to 2 percent
in 2013, within its target range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore, said he expects core inflation to be
"edging towards 2 percent."
Core inflation will be affected by the restructuring of the
economy, which could affect supply factors such as wages, he
said. Headline inflation will ease largely because of lower car
prices, he said.
Singapore's core inflation - which does not include car
prices and housing rent, factors that are influenced by
government policies - averaged 1.6 percent in the January to
March period.