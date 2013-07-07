By Kevin Lim and Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE, July 8
SINGAPORE, July 8 Singapore's move to tighten
regulation of news web sites, already under fire from bloggers
and human rights groups, has attracted criticism from an
unexpected quarter - large internet firms with a big presence in
the city-state who say the new rules will hurt the industry.
Web giants Facebook Inc, eBay Inc, Google
Inc and Yahoo! Inc have said the revised rules
"have negatively impacted Singapore's global image as an open
and business-friendly country".
The comments, made in a letter to Singapore's minister of
communications and information by the Asia Internet Coalition,
an industry body, are the first sign that Singapore's success in
wooing major players to its shores is not assured. Google, eBay,
Facebook and Yahoo all have a major presence in the city-state.
Google said separately it was concerned about the long-term
implications of the regulation - especially for local internet
entrepreneurs who it said now faced greater uncertainty and
legal risk.
In late May Singapore said websites that regularly report on
Singapore would have to be licensed and listed 10 news sites
that would be affected, based on criteria such as having 50,000
unique visitors from Singapore each month.
Websites affected by the new licensing regime would have to
put up a S$50,000 ($39,300) performance bond as well as take
down within 24 hours any story that authorities deemed
objectionable.
"Singapore aims to be the future, but this regulation looks
a lot like the past," Google's Ann Lavin, director of public
policy and government affairs, Southeast Asia, told Reuters.
The Media Development Authority (MDA) said the changes would
make the rules governing news websites more consistent with
those affecting newspapers and other traditional media
platforms. But it has stressed there was no change in its
content standards.
"The new licensing framework is not intended to clamp down
on Internet freedom," an MDA spokesman said in a written
response to questions.
GROWING SECTOR
The Asia Internet Coalition was (AIC) set up in 2011 by
Google, Facebook, Yahoo and eBay to lobby for free and open
access to the Internet and promote e-commerce.
The Internet and related industries have become an important
sector for Singapore, with revenues last year growing 23 percent
to S$103 billion ($81 billion). The sector employs more than
144,000 people out of the city-state's 3.2 million workforce,
according to government data.
"When you look at other countries in the region it's hard to
see anyone immediately breathing down the neck of Singapore and
Hong Kong," said John Ure, executive director of AIC. "But
things can change. Five to 10 years is not a long time."
Singapore has attracted major internet companies to its
shores in part because of its commitment to what it has called a
"light touch" when it comes to policing the Web.
Yahoo's popular Singapore news site was the only foreign
website among the 10 listed by the MDA, but critics fear the
rules could be extended to cover other websites, including those
critical of the government.
A senior official at the Ministry of Communications and
Information (MCI) responsible for the ruling, Permanent
Secretary Aubeck Kam, told a gathering of the Singapore Computer
Society on Thursday that the rules would not cover commentary
sites, and that the government had never ordered removal of
content because it was critical of the government under existing
regulations.
"MONSTERS UNDER THE BED"
The new rules will come under scrutiny later on Monday, with
the opposition Workers' Party tabling questions such as how
authorities would treat online news services catering to
Singapore's large financial sector and individual Facebook pages
with large followings.
A Yahoo spokesman said it had no official comment on the
regulation but that the AIC's position was "broadly consistent
with ours".
Rights groups have joined local bloggers in criticising the
move. Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's
Asia division, said that major internet companies adding their
voice should give Singapore serious pause about its approach.
The government, "like a little boy in a dark bedroom,
imagines that every bump in the night means there are monsters
under the bed ready to pounce on Singapore's much vaunted social
stability", he said.
Ure said the coalition's members had been unnerved by the
announcement coming "out of the blue" at a time when it had been
holding discussions with the Singapore government on several
Internet-related issues.
The regulations, he said, "muddied the waters" and that
"anything that is seen to be a hindrance to the free flow of
content and data" was of concern to his members.
"It's particularly concerning to the AIC that Singapore
should appear to be giving the wrong signal, and countries
around the region that are far less open and liberal might take
their cue from Singapore," he said.
Singapore has defended the revision to its regulations, and
professed surprise at the opposition.
Kam, the MCI official, said that such concerns would likely
be accommodated via consultations with the 10 websites over the
wording of the licences. "There is no need to read signals
because we are communicating what we think," he told Ure during
a question and answer session at the computer users' gathering.
Lobby group Reporters Without Borders, in its latest report,
ranked Singapore 149th globally in terms of press freedom, down
14 places from 2012 and below many of its neighbours.
In 2011, the city-state's tiny opposition made big gains
against the long-ruling People's Action Party in a parliamentary
election, partly by using social media such as Facebook and
YouTube to reach voters.