By Kevin Lim and Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE, July 8 Singapore's move to tighten
regulation of news web sites, already under fire from bloggers
and human rights groups, has attracted criticism from an
unexpected quarter - large Internet firms with a big presence in
the city-state which say the new rules will hurt the industry.
Web giants Facebook Inc, eBay Inc, Google
Inc and Yahoo! Inc have said the revised rules
"have negatively impacted Singapore's global image as an open
and business-friendly country".
The comments, made in a letter to the Minister for
Communications and Information, Yaacob Ibrahim, by the Asia
Internet Coalition, an industry body, are the first sign that
Singapore's success in wooing major players is not assured.
Google, eBay, Facebook and Yahoo all have a major presence
in the city-state.
Google said separately it was concerned about the long-term
implications of the regulation - especially for local Internet
entrepreneurs who it said now faced greater uncertainty and
legal risk.
Minister Yaacob, however, told parliament on Monday that his
ministry intended to move ahead with the legislation, despite
calls from lawmakers to delay its implementation, and dismissed
some of the concerns raised.
"The overall law is not meant to force sites to close down
by causing them financial difficulties. MDA have already
indicated and replied earlier that they will be prepared to
exercise flexibility where warranted should a site have genuine
difficulties putting up a bond," he said.
In late May, the Media Development Authority (MDA) said
websites that regularly report on Singapore would have to be
licensed and listed 10 news sites that would be affected, based
on criteria such as having 50,000 unique visitors from Singapore
each month.
Websites affected by the new licensing regime would have to
put up a S$50,000 ($39,300) performance bond as well as take
down within 24 hours any story that authorities deemed
objectionable.
"Singapore aims to be the future, but this regulation looks
a lot like the past," Google's Ann Lavin, director of public
policy and government affairs, Southeast Asia, told Reuters.
MDA had said the changes would make the rules governing news
websites more consistent with those affecting newspapers and
other traditional media platforms. It also said there was no
change in its content standards, a point reiterated by Yaacob.
GROWING SECTOR
The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) was set up in 2011 by
Google, Facebook, Yahoo and eBay to lobby for free and open
access to the Internet and promote e-commerce.
The Internet and related industries have become an important
sector for Singapore, with revenues last year growing 23 percent
to S$103 billion ($81 billion). The sector employs more than
144,000 people out of the city-state's 3.2 million workforce,
according to government data.
"When you look at other countries in the region, it's hard
to see anyone immediately breathing down the neck of Singapore
and Hong Kong," said John Ure, executive director of AIC. "But
things can change. Five to 10 years is not a long time."
Ure said the coalition's members had been unnerved by the
announcement coming "out of the blue" at a time when it had been
holding discussions with the Singapore government on several
Internet-related issues.
The regulations, he said, "muddied the waters" and that
"anything that is seen to be a hindrance to the free flow of
content and data" was of concern to his members.
Singapore has attracted major Internet companies in part
because of its commitment to what it has called a "light touch"
when it comes to policing the Web.
Yahoo's popular Singapore news site was the only foreign
website among the 10 listed by the MDA, but critics fear the
rules could be extended to cover other websites, including those
critical of the government.
A Yahoo spokesman said it had no official comment on the
regulation but that the AIC's position was "broadly consistent
with ours".
"MONSTERS UNDER THE BED"
Opposition lawmaker Lina Chiam told parliament there were
still many unanswered questions about the new MDA regulations
despite recent attempts at clarification.
"The definition of news sites under the regulations, as they
stand, is so arbitrary, and can encompass any website posting at
least one news-related article in a week," she said.
"That is why Singaporeans continue to believe that the
regulations had been crafted to censor blogs, especially those
that discuss politics."
Lobby group Reporters Without Borders, in its latest report,
ranked Singapore 149th globally in terms of press freedom, down
14 places from 2012 and below many of its neighbours.
In 2011, the city-state's tiny opposition made big gains
against the long-ruling People's Action Party in a parliamentary
election, partly by using social media such as Facebook and
YouTube to reach voters.
Rights groups have joined local bloggers in criticising the
move. Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's
Asia division, said that major Internet companies adding their
voice should give Singapore serious pause about its approach.
The government, "like a little boy in a dark bedroom,
imagines that every bump in the night means there are monsters
under the bed ready to pounce on Singapore's much vaunted social
stability", he said.