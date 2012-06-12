SINGAPORE, June 12 Singapore said on Tuesday it
did not import any Iranian crude oil last month and that it was
in talks with the United States about getting an exemption from
new sanctions that Washington is threatening to impose on
countries that trade Iranian oil.
Singapore is not a big consumer of oil but is a major
blender of fuel, including some from Iran. The city-state, a key
Asian financial centre, will be seriously affected if its banks
are targeted by Washington.
"Singapore would like to confirm that Singapore and the U.S.
are having constructive discussions on the import of Iranian
crude oil and for an exception to the sanctions," Singapore's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
"In May 2012, no Iranian crude oil was imported into
Singapore," the ministry added.
Washington is piling pressure on countries to stop imports
of Iranian crude in a bid to disrupt Tehran's nuclear programme.
Oil traders said officials in Singapore have been urging
firms to stop dealing in Iranian oil and that imports had slowed
to a trickle last month.
The United States extended exemptions from its new sanctions
on Iran's oil trade to seven more countries on Monday, leaving
China and Singapore among those exposed to possible penalties at
the end of June.
The lack of an exemption means Singapore banks and financial
institutions found to have handled payments for Iranian oil
could be cut off from the U.S. finanical system when the new
sanctions start.
But a U.S. official said last week it would take some time
for Washington to gather evidence to support punitive measures
against banks that have processed oil transactions.
