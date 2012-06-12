* Govt agency urges oil traders to reduce Iran imports
By Kevin Lim and Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, June 12 Singapore is putting pressure
on oil companies operating in the city-state to cut their
dealings with Iran as it seeks to be exempted from U.S.
sanctions on Iran's oil trade, sources said on Tuesday.
U.S. ally Singapore was absent from a list of countries that
Washington this week declared exempt from sanctions after they
reduced Iranian oil imports. The sanctions aim to cut the flow
of petrodollars that fund Iran's nuclear programme, which the
West believes Tehran is using to develop weapons. Iran says it
needs reactors to supply electricity.
Singapore is one of the world's biggest oil trading hubs and
most of its imports from Iran are of oil products rather than
crude. Fuel from Iran is blended, stored, traded and transported
from one ship to another by private companies operating on the
island and in surrounding waters.
"Singapore is putting pressure on banks and oil companies
because it doesn't want to risk U.S. sanctions," a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said. "The biggest fear is the
impact this will have on Singapore's financial system."
The government has historically kept intervention in oil
trade to a minimum, but the sources said it has stepped in to
ensure that financial institutions are not cut off from the U.S.
system for processing Iran oil transactions after sanctions take
effect on June 28.
Singapore is a key Asian financial centre, and would be
seriously affected if its banks were targeted by Washington.
Singapore's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the country did
not import any Iranian crude last month and was in talks with
the United States to obtain an exemption.
Singapore's crude imports from Iran are anyway small, as
U.S. energy firms hold stakes in two of the island's three
refineries and so are banned under long-standing U.S. sanctions
from importing Iranian crude.
International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, the country's trade
agency, is leaning on oil trading companies, said sources
familiar with IE communications to the oil firms. The IE was not
immediately available to comment.
The wording from the IE has strengthened in recent weeks to
urge trading firms to stop importing, the sources said. Earlier
communication reminded them of the commercial implications of
sanctions.
"This time it was different ... stronger," a Singapore-based
oil products trader said.
Fuel oil shipments from Iran to Singapore, the world's top
marine fuel hub by volume, have already fallen due to Western
sanctions. So far this year, they have dropped to about 309,380
tonnes a month from 532,000 tonnes a month last year, Reuters
data show.
Not being on the U.S. waiver list does not mean immediate
sanctions. A U.S. official said last week it would take some
time for Washington to gather evidence to support punitive
measures against banks that have processed oil deals.
"I don't have much doubt that ultimately Singapore will
abide by the embargo," said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the
S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. "Having said
this, there's a sense of a wait-and-see given the (nuclear)_
negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Europe and Russia."
