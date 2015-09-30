SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC),
which operates a large petrochemicals complex in Singapore, has
gone into receivership after debt problems, according to its
restructuring firm and a filing with Singapore's accounting
authority.
JAC's debt problems mounted in recent months after it halted
production in December to fix a technical issue amid a collapse
in the price of oil and related products.
Specialist restructuring firm Borrelli Walsh said in a
letter to JAC's creditors that two of its executives were
appointed as receivers and managers of JAC this week by BNP
Paribas. BNP Paribas is of the lenders to the company
and the security agent for its assets.
JAC declined to comment.
Receivership is a type of corporate bankruptcy in which a
receiver is appointed by bankruptcy courts or creditors to run
the company.
The complex is one of the world's largest integrated
aromatics plants. It operated a 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)
condensate splitter, but since late last year those operations
have been stalled.
South Korean conglomerate SK Group owns 30 per cent of the
company and Chinese polyester maker Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
owns 25 per cent. Glencore also has a 10 percent stake
in the firm.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Florence Tan
and Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)