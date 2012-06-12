BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SINGAPORE, June 12 Singapore's oil and gas services provider Kreuz Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has won a series of contracts worth about $142 million.
The contracts are from parent Swiber Holdings Ltd for subsea installation works and an unnamed third-party for remotely operated vehicle services. The work is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2013, Kreuz said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding