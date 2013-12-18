SINGAPORE Dec 18 Singapore will make available
land to sell up to 11,600 private homes in the first half of
next year, easing the amount on offer from the second part of
2013, the government said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of National Development said it has already
confirmed eight sites it will sell off that will yield 4,600
private homes, and has earmarked another 15 plots of land it
will sell if there is sufficient interest.
For the second half of this year the government said it
would sell off up to 31 sites with the potential for 14,200
private homes under its Goverment Land Sales programme.
Singapore has stepped up land sales in recent years as part
of its policy of keeping home prices in check.
However, transactions in the housing market have slowed this
year as the government introduced a series of measures to cool
interest in the property sector.
"Supply from the GLS Programme, together with the large
supply from projects in the pipeline, is expected to be adequate
to meet the demand for private housing and commercial space over
the next few years," the Ministry of National Development said
in a statement.
In the third quarter of this year private home prices rose
0.4 percent from the second quarter.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)