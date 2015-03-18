Former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew waves to the audience during Singapore's 49th National Day Parade at the floating platform in Marina Bay August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE The health of Lee Kuan Yew, the founding father of modern Singapore, has deteriorated further and he remains critically ill in intensive care, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Singapore's first prime minister Lee, 91, has been in hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5.

"Lee Kuan Yew remains critically ill in the ICU and has deteriorated further," the government statement said, without giving further details.

The update follows Tuesday's announcement that Lee's health had worsened due to an infection.

Lee, an iconic political figure in Asia, is widely credited with transforming Singapore from a mosquito-infested swamp under British colonial rule to a financial powerhouse with one of the highest per capita incomes in the world.

Although he has receded from the public and political scene, his health is watched closely as he is still seen as an influential figure for the current government. His son Lee Hsien Loong is the country's current prime minister.

(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)