People lay flowers and well-wishes for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in a heavy downpour at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman and her daughters speak to the media as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman passes a picture of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama offered condolences on Sunday on the death of Lee Kuan Yew, calling Singapore's first prime minister "a true giant of history."

Obama said in a White House statement that he appreciated Lee's wisdom, including during discussions they held on the president's trip to Singapore in 2009 when Obama was formulating his Asia-Pacific policy.

"He was a true giant of history who will be remembered for generations to come as the father of modern Singapore and as one the great strategists of Asian affairs," Obama said of Lee, who died at age 91.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Leslie Adler)